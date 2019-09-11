Breaking News
Corry man pleaded guilty today to involuntary manslaughter for a 2018 hit and run accident that left one woman dead

A Corry man pleaded guilty today to involuntary manslaughter for a hit and run accident that killed a woman last year.

Steve Wellman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, driving while drunk, and leaving the scene of a crime.

The charges of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle were dismissed last year by a judge during his preliminary hearing.

The accident happened in the 600 block of West Washington Street in Corry in May of 2018.

Police say Wellman left the scene, but called Police about an hour later to surrender.

54-year-old Lorri Huffman was taken to the hospital after being struck, but died a few days later.

Wellman’s sentencing is scheduled for November 12th.

