A Corry man has been sentenced three to six years in a state prison for delivering drugs that lead to the death of a man.

Dustin Dingle plead guilty back in October of last year to supplying Jason Jones with Fentanyl, which lead to his overdose.

27-year-old Dingle was also sentenced to four years of probation following his release.

Pennsylvania State Police also charged Marvin Parker in the same case.