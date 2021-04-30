Corry man sentenced to 10 years in prison on meth charges

A Corry man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on meth charges.

43-year-old Jerry Roneker Jr. of Corry was sentenced to 120 months in prison by a Buffalo, NY judge for possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

On March 9, 2019, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies observed Roneker’s vehicle cross the center line of the road.

After stopping the vehicle, police say they saw a smoking pipe in the front of the vehicle. Roneker also had a a loaded 9mm handgun on him.

During a search of the vehicle, police found $10,210 in cash, suspected ecstasy pills, packaging materials, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, Xanax pills, MDMA pills, Suboxone strips, and two hypodermic needles.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff James Quattrone, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division.