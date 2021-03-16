Corry man set to stand trial for Thanksgiving weekend fatal shooting

A Corry area man is set to stand trial for a Thanksgiving weekend shooting death.

Paul Carnrike Jr. was bound over for trial following a hearing in Titusville Monday. He is charged with the shooting death of his cousin Michael Thieme.

Police believe it happened sometime after midnight in a trailer home on State Route 8 in Bloomfield Township in Crawford County the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Police were led to believe that things turned violent after an argument between the two and a third family member.