We have new information on Saturday’s wreck in Fairview Township that involved a pedestrian and motor vehicle.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the person that was taken to the hospital died.

This happened in Fairview Township just before 7 a.m. on West Lake Road near the intersection of Lakeland drive.

Milton Swanson, 47, of Corry was walking or standing on the highway in the east-bound lanes.

A vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman was traveling in the same lane, when the driver tried to move but struck Swanson.

Swanson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Further investigating and interviews indicated no traffic violations were committed by the driver.