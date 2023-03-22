(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local hospital welcomes a new leader to its doors.

LECOM Health Corry Memorial Hospital has named Dan Grolemund, MBA, MHA, FACHE, as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO), according to a March 21 release.

Grolemund succeeds Barbara D. Nichols, R.N., following her retirement. Nichols had served at the hospital from 2000 to 2023 and retired on March 17.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as president and CEO of LECOM Health Corry Memorial Hospital,” said Grolemund. “It is my goal to continue to provide safe, high-quality healthcare to the residents of Corry and our surrounding region, while delivering outstanding customer service.”