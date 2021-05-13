Corry Memorial Hospital celebrates Blue Zone project work site

Corry Memorial Hospital celebrates their designation of a Blue Zone Project work site.

The Blue Zone project in Corry is a three-year community health and well-being improvement project.

The project includes healthier snack and drink options added to on-site vending machines.

The Community Project Manager of the project says the focus of this is to make healthier choices easier for everyone by making the changes through the environment, policy, and social networks.

“We prioritize policy work, so we do a lot of partnership impact from the city to work on the bike and the walkability in the community.” said Jennifer Eberlein.

Eberlein says the project enables community members to live longer and healthier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases.