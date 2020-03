City leaders in Corry are meeting tonight to discuss the future of the local airport.

According to Corry’s city manager Jason Biondi, there is currently a study over the financial situation of the struggling airport. He says the financial struggles of the airport have become more of an issue the past year.

Others say the real plan is to close down the airport for good. This meeting will be at the Corry airport tonight at 7:00p.m.