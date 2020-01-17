Corry police investigate thefts dating back to Mid-October

Police in Corry are working to identify those responsible for a string of thefts and burglaries that go back to mid-October.

Those investigators have identified 23 separate incidents when property was taken. The thieves don’t break into homes, but rather look for trusting neighbors who leave garages and sheds unlocked. They take propane tanks, yard tools, chain saws, drills and more. These incidents prompted a warning from police that safe, is better than sorry.

“So we’re telling people to lock up their doors, lock your houses, lock your garages, lock your cars, don’t leave valuables laying about the yard because they make easy targets for the people out there doing that.” said Chief Richard Shopene of the Corry Police Department.

Corry police are also comparing notes with other departments in Pennsylvania and New York to see if other crimes could be connected.