Corry residents react after Kneadful Bakery and Cafe closes dine in area

After the owner of Kneadful Bakery and Cafe defies state and county re-opening guidelines and opens her business to sit-down customers, she has now changed her mind.

Some customers we spoke to tell us that they are shocked that the owner is turning away dine in guests after hearing she’s willing to fight to stay open and make a living.

Frustrations are at an all time high for the owner and employees at Kneadful Things Bakery and Cafe.

The eatery is closing it’s doors for dine in after threats were allegedly made to employees outside of work.

“I personally think a crime was committed when people made bodily threats against the people that work here. Those are the ones that should be going to jail, not the people that are running the business,” said Paul Niedomys, Erie Resident.

Stephanie Smith, owner of Kneadful Things Bakery and Cafe, refused to talk on camera. Smith however did give the following statement:

“I’m very disappointed that it’s ending this way. I hope that this will spark other business owners to stand up and take our town back,” said Smith.

The bakery and cafe will switch to take out only beginning on Tuesday.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper also weighed in. Dahlkemper said that threats being made are inappropriate but she is relieved to see the eatery following the governor’s guidelines.

“I’m also glad that the owner of the bakery has decided to go back to following the orders that the governor has set for take out delivery because I am concerned about moving too quickly. A very small confined space where I saw no one wearing masks at least on TV,” said Dahlkemper.

Other customers believe that it’s the owners right to if a business should remain opened or closed.

“It’s having a negative impact on everybody. You have to go to a grocery store. You have to wear a mask. You have to go here you have to wear a mask. If she closes down we have no place to go to get coffee without wearing a mask,” said a Corry resident.

Smith later said on social media that the employees are off limits and that this situation was a travesty to their small town. Smith also said that she thought Corry was better than this.

The bakery will be open for take out on Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.