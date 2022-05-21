Luxury car owners and collectors alike attended a Corvette open house in Linesville on Saturday to socialize and enjoy other vehicles.

The event was hosted by “Bair’s Corvette Shop” and included 400-500 different cars.

This was the 16th annual car cruise held by Bair’s which has been in business for over 50 years.

Attendees drove as far as five hours away to participate in this event.

Corvette owners always enjoy the chance to come together over something that they are so passionate about.

“They’re fun to drive. We go to fun places as a group to Carlisle every year. We go to places like this. We were at a show last weekend. It’s just nice to get together with like-minded people,” said Karen Medice, Corvette Owner.

The car cruise lasted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and thanks to the nice weather there was a high attendance once again.