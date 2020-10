A fire broke out early on Saturday morning, but crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Erie fire crews were called to the scene over at Schmid Towers on the 100 block of East 6th Street around 2:30 a.m.

According to Erie County 911, a couch ion one of the apartments at the building caught fire.

Crews were able to contain it quickly before the fire spread. No injuries were reported.

A fire inspector was also called to the scene for a look as to what caused the fire.