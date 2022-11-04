Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Following temperatures in the low 70s on Friday, it will get even warmer on Saturday! A strong southerly wind will continue to pump weirdly warm air North despite a good deal of cloud cover through the day. The temperature will soar into the mid-70s on Saturday and the record high is 77° set back in 1948! Wind gusts may approach 40+ mph through the afternoon and into Saturday night.

Weekend Weather

The chance of some rain increases, as a cold front moves east to west Saturday Night. Could be a lingering shower early Sunday, then clearing out again by the afternoon. It will not be as warm, but it will still be breezy Sunday. Expect highs in the mid-60s on Sunday.

Some showers Saturday Night.

By the way, our weather looks clear for the total lunar eclipse Tuesday Morning. You’ll need to get up early to see it. Check out what time is the best below.

Lunar Eclipse Early Tuesday Morning.

