Could Erie rank in the Top 10 wettest summers on record for 2021?

The short answer is probably not, but it is close! You certainly don’t need to be a meteorologist to know that we have had a fair share of rain so far this summer. Meteorologists define summer as the months of June, July and August. How is this summer of 2021 unfolding? We went back through the record books to find out.

How many days in a typical summer record measurable rain? Measurable rain is defined as anything more than a trace. The average number of days with measurable rain at Erie International is 30 days in a typical summer. So far we are outpacing the average number of days with rain, which is not all that shocking. So far this summer, Erie has recorded 32 days with rain more than a trace.

The summer with the most days of measurable rain was in 1888 when there were 50 days of wet weather from June 1st through August 31st!

The wettest summer month is typically June, with 3.70 inches of rainfall. However, this was not the case for this year (so far). We finished in 7th place for the Top 10 Wettest Julys, with a whopping 6.42 inches of rainfall! As impressive as that rainfall total is, it pales in comparison to July 1947 when an impressive 13.27 inches fell, which is the wettest month ever on record for Erie!

As we look back at June, we finished the month with a deficit of 0.78 inches. We more than made up for that in July when we finished the month over 3 inches above normal. Rainfall so far this August stands at 3.12 inches. The average monthly rainfall for August is 3.35 inches. Technically we are a bit below average for the month, but with 11 more days to go this month, we will see how August stacks up when compared to the average rainfall.

As for the wettest summer on record for Erie, that dates back to 1977 when 22.12 inches of rain occurred between June 1st and August 31st. It is safe to say that we won’t break that record! It is highly unlikely that Erie will record that amount for this summer, but with the monthly rain total at 3.12 inches, it would only take another 3.11 inches to get us into the Top 10 Wettest Summers. While it is close, it is likely that Erie will fall just short for this summer.





You can track any precipitation by using the Interactive Radar.

The latest forecast from the Jet Pinpoint team of meteorologists can be viewed here.