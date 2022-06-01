Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country. Here in Erie, prices are hovering around $4.79 per gallon and still increasing.

However, some states are looking to relieve some of this pressure through the suspension of gas tax holidays.

Here is more on if Pennsylvania should expect to see a similar solution.

The State of New York began its gas tax holiday on June 1 which will run through the end of the calendar year.

Many Erie residents close to the state borders have elected to travel across state lines to combat the latest rise in gas prices.

The price of gas in Erie could soon be over $5 per gallon.

Between issues lingering from the pandemic as well as recent events in Russia, prices at the pump have skyrocketed.

Erie residents have looked for answers, but they have not found any provided by the State of Pennsylvania.

However, residents have looked to neighboring states in the north and to the west.

“Well instead of buying my gas in Pennsylvania, I’ll buy it here in New York. I live right on the state line, so I’m in Pennsylvania a lot. I’d rather buy it here than go to Pennsylvania,” said Sandra Light, traveler.

“The last time I was out here, it was about 30 cents cheaper for a gallon of gas. Now it looks like we’re down to about 22 cents per gallon cheaper, which is still, when we’re only five minutes away, it’s still worth it to come out here and get some gas,” said Joe Otto, North East resident.

New York has now suspended their 16 cent per gallon tax. While it is not that significant of a price cut, considering the rate that prices have soared, it is a start at fixing this national dilemma.

As many states implement similar programs and policies, when can Pennsylvania expect to get any aid?

We spoke with both Pennsylvania and New York drivers as well as local state representatives to see if this might be something in Pennsylvania’s future.

“It’s certainly an issue that we probably should take a look at and see if we could address it. Unfortunately the flip side of that is our funding for PennDOT and our roads is not adequate either. If we’re going to do a gas holiday, we’re going to have to figure out where we’re going to make up that money,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, District 49.

The climbing prices comes as millions of people across the country prepare to travel this summer.

Pennsylvania residents will have to sit tight while state lawmakers work on a budget.