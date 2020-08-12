Could schools leave the Big Ten over sports concerns?

The decision is done. Now what?

You will not see any football at Beaver Stadium this fall. You won’t see any volleyball in Rec Hall. You won’t see any soccer at Jeffrey Field.

The Big Ten school presidents decided to postpone fall sports to the spring Tuesday. This comes one day after news of a cancellation took over the college sports airwaves.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost was vocal in a press conference Monday. He mentioned the possibility of Nebraska playing outside of the Big Ten for a football season.

Opening statement from #Huskers HC Scott Frost.



"We want to play football at the University of Nebraska." pic.twitter.com/dVxefwSPHm — Husker Sports (@HuskerSports) August 10, 2020

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren had the chance to address concerns of schools leaving the conference Tuesday during an interview on the Big Ten Network shortly after the announcement.

