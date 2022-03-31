Things became heated at Thursday’s Erie County Council meeting as members discussed a big pay day for the newly hired County Clerk.

“19 years of experience to zero days of experience will not translate to an $87,000 a year job,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council Chairman,.

It’s a controversial decision among members of County Council. At their meeting on Thursday, March 31, they discussed the new starting salary for Julie Slomski, the newly hired County Clerk.

Slomski took the place of Doug Smith, who was in that position for almost 20 years.

“For a new position for someone that has not worked in county government, I think is a pretty big leap of faith. I won’t support it,” Shank said at the meeting.

Smith was making around $85,000 a year in that position when he stepped down. Now, Vice-Chairwoman Mary Rennie suggested the starting salary for the County Clerk position be just 3% less than what Smith was making.

“She is coming in with a long experience that Mr. Smith did not have. She not only has communications but she has administrative and managerial experience,” said Mary Rennie, Erie County Council Vice-Chairwoman.

While different members of Erie County Council have different opinions on what the salary should be set at. County Councilman Terry Scutella said he agreed with Rennie.

“She has the job, let’s pay her a fair salary,” said Terry Scutella, Erie County Councilman.

Discussions at the meeting became heated, however, when talk began about the salary.

Shank said he was also concerned if Julie Slomski would remain neutral between the two parties of Republican and Democratic.

“It was four Democrats that voted for her and three Republicans that voted against her,” Shank said.,

The concern came from Slomski’s history as a vocal supporter of the Democratic Party.

Slomski ran as a democrat for the State Senate and she also worked for Governor Tom Wolf as a regional director.

Slomski is set to start the new position on Monday, April 4, 2022.