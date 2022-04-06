Erie City Council gave the green light to “play through” for a proposed mini golf course to be built at Harbor Place.

Council approved Scott Bayfront Development’s request to build a waterfront conditional Harbor Place Mini Golf Course at Wednesday morning’s council meeting.

The 18-hole golf course will be built north of Oliver’s Beer Garden along the water.

During the public hearing, questions arose from Erie residents about the mini golf course taking away open space on the waterfront.

“We are not asking for anything that hasn’t already been approved. We’re offering the open space that is available. There is acres of open space still on that property. The project is still in its infancy,” said Nick Scott Jr., vice president, Scott Enterprises.

Scott said they expect to break ground on the golf course this May and plan to be ready for Memorial Day weekend.