Council members voice ideas to create community unity

After one east side community spoke out about feeling neglected, a new idea was voiced by city council.

In efforts to educate more people about the community, one member suggested initiating a walk throughout the east side.

During this time, people who reside in the neighborhood can talk about different issues or even about memories they have about the area when they talk with elected officials.

“I don’t know what the issues might be there, and how it might be different than another part of the east side. I think it’s part of reclaiming that we are all apart of one city,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Councilwoman.