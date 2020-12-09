Councilwoman clears up concerns raised about CARES Act spending in the county

Concerns are raised about county spending when it comes to CARES Act dollars.

According to Erie County records, more than $14,000 was spent on meals for Incident Command Support.

Councilwoman Kim Clear explained that this money did not come from Erie County taxes or CARES Act money.

She says it was from the CDC COVID funds ear-marked to maintain the task force.

“These people were working 16 hours a day in order to keep us safe and alive in a time when we knew nothing about this disease, that we were afraid and scared what was going to happen, these people were working the front lines. I want you to take a minute and step inside their skin. I want you to think what you would’ve been thinking and feeling at that time,” said Kim Clear, Erie County Councilwoman.

The largest amount of spending for the county with this money was for PPE, which cost more $188,000.