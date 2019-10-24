Country Fair Cares Program presents more than $134,000 to five local nonprofits

Staff members from five local charities came together at an area Country Fair.

They were there for a check presentation for the Country Fair Cares Program.

The six month long fundraiser used specially marked gas pumps and coffee sales to raise money for the local charities.

More than 134,000 was raised, or more than $26,000 each for the five nonprofits.

“With the pregnancy or infant loss, we pay for funerals, we pay for counseling, we pay for headstones. The money allows us to say yes to every family that calls,” said Tracy Dailey, Emma’s Footprints.

Besides Emma’s Footprints, The Anna Shelter, The Crime Victim Center, ServErie, and Meals on Wheels were awarded checks.