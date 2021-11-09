Country Fair Cares program raises more than $29,000 for five local non-profits

Christmas is coming early for five area non-profits thanks to customers of Country Fair and the company’s “Country Fair Cares” program.

For six months, customers buying gas through designated charity pumps created proceeds of more than $29,000 for each charity.

This year those charities include the Humane Society, Asbury Woods, The Presque Isle Partnership, The Mental Health Association, and the Local Autism Society.

“It’s overwhelming it was heartwarming that Country Fair believed and trusted in our mission to support our individuals and families and then the Erie community stepped up and made it a record year,” said Tish Bartlett, Autism Society of NW PA.

In three years the campaign has helped 15 charities with more than $420,000.

