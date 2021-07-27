Country Fair is the newest sponsor of Erie Gives Day

The Erie Community Foundation has introduced three corporate sponsors for this year’s Erie Gives Day.

ErieBank, Erie Insurance and Country Fair join the Erie Community Foundation as sponsors this year.

For the past 11 years, Erie Insurance and ErieBank have been apart of this day of giving.

Country Fair is the newest sponsor and is starting something new to raise money the week leading up to Erie Gives.

“We’re going to be selling these acorn placards in $1 and $5 increments. Sales will begin on August 2, and they will run straight through August 10. In addition, on August 10 on the Erie Gives Day, all Erie County stores, all gas pumps, we’re going to give back two cents per gallon to Erie Gives and the Erie Community Foundation for the prorated match,” said Stacy Klein, advertising manager, Country Fair.

Erie Gives Day is Tuesday, August 10th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

