Country Fair staff donates $5,000 to local charity

For the 24th year, the Country Fair office staff has made a generous donation to a local charity through their holiday auction.

Community Shelter Services received $5,000 to help those in need of a roof over their heads. The money will help fund the emergency shelter located on West 16th Street.

The development director says donations like this helps keep services at the community shelter available for those in need.

“We are able to provide four hot meals a day, we are able to provide a safe, warm place to sleep, a secure place for them to lay their heads at night. But we also do a lot of work helping them on the pathway to self sufficiency and stability. So it’s not just a shelter… we like to call ourselves kind of a pathway to housing, hope and help,” said Katie Houpt, Development Director, Community Shelter Services.

Over $80,000 has been donated to local charities by Country Fair office staff through their holiday auction.