Country star Justin Moore announced as 2020 Roots and Brew Festival headline act

The Roots and Brew Festival has announced that multi-platinum country star Justin Moore will be the headline act for the festival.

Tickets for the festival will be available online beginning Friday, March 13th. The 2020 Roots and Brew Festival will take place Saturday, June 6th at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

“The Arc is very excited for the inaugural Roots and Brew Music Festival, joining in with the MARF, FOP Lodge 97, and ONE Federal Credit Union to make it a great event,” said Mark Weindorf, Arc’s Executive Director.

Participating food trucks and breweries will be announced through the festival’s Facebook page.