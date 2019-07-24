Country Tavern demolished to make way for new businesses

New businesses could soon be making their way to Summit Township.

In order to help things move in the right direction, the Country Tavern was demolished this afternoon. As bulldozers are beginning to clean up the area, some are waiting to hear what will take the place of the now former Country Tavern. One local broker said there are various businesses interested in the area.

“It could be anything,” said Sherry Bauer from SBRE. “It could be service, it could be restaurants, it could be another hotel, just about anything. We’ve had a lot of interest in the property from different mixtures. We’ve had a veterinarian, we’ve had all kinds of ideas for this property from various interested parties.”

At this time, there is no word on the specific businesses that could be in the works.