Port Farms in Waterford kicked off their country Christmas themed events.

Activities including Christmas tree cutting, horse-drawn sleigh or carriage rides, live music and of course a visit from Santa Claus.

Employees at the family owned farm say they look forward to this time of year because it gives them the opportunity to provide fun seasonal events for all.

“It’s just awesome to have just a place where families can come and have tradition and come out here and pick out their tree and its kind of a whole experience for them being able to. Usually be able to pick out their tree and have a hot chocolate and hang out and just spend family time together,” said Jade Hanas, Port Farms.

Port Farms’ Christmas events run until December 17.