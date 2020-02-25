Country’s first Intelligence Hall of Fame to be located at Mercyhurst University

A big honor for Erie is being announced in Washington D.C. tonight as the country’s first Intelligence Community Hall of Fame will be located at Mercyhurst University.

For the past 35 years, the National Intelligence and Security Alliance has quietly named a member of the intelligence community for Hall of Fame recognition.

That Hall of Fame will now be built on the campus of Mercyhurst University and visitors to Erie can learn more about the contributions made over the years to keep the country safe.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for Mercyhurst, our students, the Erie Community and just an honor to recognize these individuals,” said Caleb Pifer from Mercyhurst University.

Those named will also spend a week teaching Intelligence Security at the school.

Sue Gordon, the former Deputy Director for Intelligence in the C.I.A., will be the first inductee to come to Mercyhurst in June.