Countryside Estate home catches fire killing several pets

Posted: May 23, 2019 08:35 PM EDT

Shortly after 2:30 pm today, fire crews responding to a blaze at 7 Diane Court in McKean Township.

Crews were met with a wall of smoke and flames. No one was home at the time of the fire. McKean and other fire departments responding to the call. Several pets perished in the fire. 

"Nearby neighbors say a family of 5 lived at the residence.  The fire is currently under investigation. 
Trailer fires are very hot, you know, with the metal being on the outside. You get inside; it's very hot inside. The wind wasn't helping us today either," said McKean Deputy Fire Chief Scott Haywood. "But, the crews did a good job putting this fire out."

The home is a total loss. 

