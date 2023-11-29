Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is now looking over the council’s final budget.

Erie County Council made several cuts to the 2024 budget at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Davis had proposed using $2 million from the Gaming Fund for the potential EMS authority. Councilwoman Ellen Shauerman introduced an action sheet to instead use $2 million from the general fund.

Several council members argued they did not have enough information about the authority however, Davis still supports the project.

“This has been years in the making, you know, we’ve been tracking the data for the last two years. There’s been some foundational work even before my election and my tenure. This is just building upon this work and to actually move forward and put these plans into reality,” Davis said.

During that marathon meeting Tuesday night, the county council was able to reduce the proposed tax increase from a little more than 14% to around 10%. Davis will now have time to review the budget