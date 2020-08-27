County CARES Act Funding applications opening Monday, August 31

Applications for the Erie County CARES Act Fund will open on Monday, August 31st. An announcement was made Thursday afternoon by Erie County leaders.

The four programs consist of:

Municipal Reimbursement

Non-Profit Assistance

PPE for small businesses

Grant programs for small businesses

Erie County received over $24 million throughout the states CARES Act County Relief Program.

The Erie County website will have a map that shows where the money is going.

“So that the community can see how this money is going out and that we are getting it all over Erie County and that many are going to benefit from this. We want to be extremely transparent on the use of this County CARES Act Fund.” said County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

A task force has been meeting since June to see how this money should be spent.