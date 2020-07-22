County council figuring out Cares Act funds

Council members are still overseeing multiple aspects of the Cares Act funding. They say that they need additional time in order to better prepare how much will be spent in each necessary area.

Time continues to pass as Erie County Council members figure out the best way to distribute the $24 million Cares funding.

“It’s a judiciary responsibility of council to make sure that we are following the guidelines of the Cares Act,” sadi Kim Clear, county councilwoman.

Council is still expected to distribute funding to ten different areas where assistance is needed most.

Among those areas are PPE purchases, outreach efforts and small business programs.

But there are challenges.

“Whether it be our nonprofits who are helping so many of our constituents or is it the small businesses that are really struggling at this time. How can we make the most of every single dollar,” asked Clear.

One major area county council looks to focus on is the Bayfront Convention Center as majority of the events have been canceled as this pandemic continues.

This comes after Erie Events asked for more than $4.6 million in relief funds.

“I fully support council and hope my colleagues and will encourage them to support to the full amount the convention center needs to get back on its feet,” said Carl Anderson, county councilman.

An estimation of a relief fund to help with convention revenue losses has yet to be determined.

Council members expect to have more information about where the funding will go and who will receive it in the next 10to 14 days.

It’s just a matter of a waiting game for many in the county.