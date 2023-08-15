After a contentious first two public meetings regarding the Fairview Business Park 2.0, Erie County Council heard a first reading of an ordinance that would repeal the transfer of land from Erie County to the Redevelopment Authority.

The ordinance, brought forward by County Councilman Andre Horton, looks to backpedal on the previous approval of that land transfer.

More Girard and Fairview residents showed up at council Tuesday night as a few council members commented on the situation.

“We attempted to table it because it was the right thing to do, which would’ve allowed us to have citizen engagement and to research the topic, and that was taken from us. It’s a total lack of transparency,” said Horton.

The ordinance will be voted on by the council on August 29 at their next regular meeting.