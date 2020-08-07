County Council moves multiple ordinances to second readings

Erie County Council moving several ordinances to second readings Thursday night.

The first would allow an additional $125,000 for community college expenses. $200,000 was originally budgeted, but it may not be enough to cover additional expenses including any outstanding invoices.

County Council also approved a second reading for an ordinance, which would allow nearly $148,000 in additional funding for general election expenses.

Erie County Clerk of Elections, Doug Smith, saying that the Election Board budgeted $20,000 for the primary election, but exceeded that amount by $10,000.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.