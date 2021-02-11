County Council proposing to lower cost recovery recovery fee for Erie County Prison inmates

Erie County Council is proposing to lower the cost recovery fee charged to inmates of the Erie County Prison.

They’re looking to change it from 75% to 25%.

This was first proposed by Andre Horton, but the warden does not want it changed it all. A compromise of 50% has been put on the table by council.

“So, in other words, if they deposit $100, the prison takes $75 from that prisoner.” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Councilman.

“Councilman Horton kind of gets a win in his column because he wanted it to be 25. The warden gets a win because he has to make a little compromise, but that is what we are supposed to do in life.” said Brian Shank, Erie County Councilman.

The decision to change the amount to 50% will be voted during Tuesday’s meaning. Both Shank and Anderson believe that it will pass.