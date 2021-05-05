County Council supports RACP Grant for Presque Isle Gateway Improvement Project

Erie County Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday evening in support of the RACP Grant

for the Millcreek Township Presque Isle Gateway Improvement Project.

The Resolution urges Governor Wolf’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) Administration to support the $6.2 million application that would be utilized to streetscape the West 8th Street Corridor adjacent to Peninsula Drive.

The Grant Application will fund improvements from West 8th Street from its intersection with Peninsula Drive east to Pittsburgh Avenue.

The project will focus on creating an attractive, safe, pedestrian friendly corridor, allowing local business to thrive, encouraging additional private investment, and encouraging an increase in tourism and job opportunities in the area.

Underground conduit will replace existing overhead utility service, removing 55 wooden utility poles from the corridor. Curbs, sidewalks, and accessible ramps would be installed along both sides of the roadway, and a 4’ green strip adorned with street trees and decorative lighting will enhance beauty, safety, and security.

“This project will have a fundamental impact, not only for visitors to Millcreek Township, but for citizens, and employers. Consider the synergistic effect this will have with the Commonwealth’s plan for footpaths and enhancements to the park. Presque Isle is the lens through which visitors from around the state and the entire northeastern region view Erie County. This is an important project,” said Councilwoman Kim Clear, Vice-Chairwoman and District 1 Representative, Erie County Council.