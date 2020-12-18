County Council unanimously passes resolution waiving penalties on 2021 County Taxes

In a unanimous vote at a special meeting on Friday, Erie County Council has passed Resolution 65, which eliminates penalties on 2021 County Taxes, if residents pay their County Real Estate Taxes by December 31st, 2021.

These resolutions will only affect 2021 taxes.

Council is urging other municipalities to pass the same resolution to eliminate penalties on local taxes to help residents through the COVID-19 downturn.

According to council, since county and local taxes appear on the same bill, a unified approach will prevent taxpayer confusion and difficult calculations by the tax collectors.

Erie County Clerk Doug Smith is urging municipalities to act by January 30, 3021.

