County council votes to eliminate penalties on 2021 county taxes; urges officials to do the same for local taxes

County Council has voted to eliminate penalties on 2021 county taxes.
Erie County Council passed Resolution 65, 2020 in a unanimous vote at their Special Meeting, eliminating penalties on 2021 county taxes only if individuals pay their taxes in full by December 31, 2021.
Taxpayers must still pay by April 30, 2021 to get the 2% discount.
The county is also urging City, Township and Borough Officials, and Municipal Tax Collectors, among others, to pass the same resolution to eliminate penalties on local taxes.
