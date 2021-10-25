County Councilman Andre Horton proposes free community college tuition for former non-violent inmates

During the media event held on October 25th, County Councilman Andre Horton proposed free tuition to the Erie County Community College for non-violent inmates who have served their sentences.

Horton points to a simple reason as to why he believes it would help.

“My answer is it is simply good policy. The model we use now isn’t sustainable, and its quite costly. We can educate ten people at the community college for the cost of keeping one inmate in prison for a year in the Erie County Prison,” said Andre Horton, (D), Erie County Councilman.

Horton also said that he would like non-violent offenders who have finished their sentences to have access to free apprentice programs as well.

