County Councilman organizes peaceful protest to let volunteer firefighters have voices heard

Some local volunteer fire departments are not letting their voices be silenced.

Erie County Councilman Brian Shank organized a peaceful rally Thursday afternoon in front of the Erie County Court House.

Shank says that he asked local volunteer fire departments to line up trucks out front and sound their sirens. He says that county government is not properly financially supporting volunteer fire departments, and this could close them down permanently.

“Just to show that these are real people. They’re firefighter men and women that brought this truck out here toady. They are not getting paid. They are volunteers. All we are asking is that they pay for these trucks. These trucks are half a million dollars and up.” Shank said.

He says that most of the money they get is through fundraisers, not county money.