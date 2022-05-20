(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has formally requested resignation letters from three Erie County Redevelopment Authority board members.

Davis issued the requests in letters sent on Wednesday, May 18. He is asking for the resignations of board Chair Kate Philips, board Secretary William DeLuca and board Treasurer Laith Wardi.

According to a county spokesman, appointments will fill the outgoing members’ remaining terms. Philips’ term expires in 2025, DeLuca’s in 2024, and Wardi’s in about 6 months.

An announcement from Davis noted that the call for resignations was “not a reflection of their current or past performance, but rather a larger effort to align the ECRDA board with the strategy of the current Erie County Executive.”

“I want to thank each and every member for their service to the ECRDA. We look forward to working with new members to position Erie County to achieve future success and ensure the continued stability of operations,” Davis said.

The board has a total of five seats. Board Vice-chair Harry Eighmy and John Laird remain. In his announcement, Davis noted that he held the authority to appoint all five members of the board.

According to its website, the ECRDA is intended “to facilitate the retention and creation of jobs and increase prosperity in the Erie region while building the economic development infrastructure through the acquisition, development and redevelopment of real estate in Erie County and through grant and lending opportunities to businesses and municipalities.”