County Executive addresses need for creation of Diversity Inclusion Officer position

A push to eliminate racism in Erie County is underway.

During an Erie County Council finance meeting, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced the need for a “Diversity Inclusion Officer” within the county’s human resource department.

This comes after Erie County declared racism as a public health crisis.

The position is expected to help create policies and drive change in the community.

“This is the moment that Erie County government can step up and lead on this issue in Erie County and all of you can be part of that. I think you can look back, proudly, a year from now, five years from now, ten years from now, as you see how change has happened because we were the leaders.” Dahlkemper said.

Also during Thursday night’s meeting, council members reviewed the community college budget. The expected salary of the community college president is $180,000.