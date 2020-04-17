County Executive announces biggest surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announcing the biggest surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Erie county since the pandemic began. This comes as the state talks about plans to slowly reopen the economy.

Dahlkemper saying she has talked with the governor’s office and asked him to consider Erie County to be part of the first wave of re-opening the economy. The County Executive asking the community to do their part and remain socially distant to stop the spreading of COVID-19.

The County Executive announcing there are seven new positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County. The individuals testing positive are in their 20s, 40s, with two in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s. Three are positive due to contact with a known positive, one is related to travel and three are still under investigation by the County Executive.

Four of the cases are in zone one, two in zone two, and one in zone five. This brings the county to 53 positive cases.

“We’re making up for recovery.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper saying the states measure to mandate all essential workers wear a mask is the start of opening up the economy.

“If we don’t do this, we will undo all the work that has been done. I have reached out to the governor’s office and I have offered for Erie County to be looked at as one of the first places that could be reopened for business.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper adding that she believes the community as well as essential businesses have supported efforts in places to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We must demonstrate that Erie County is using masks, taking temperatures of all employees and that Erie County is taking precautions necessary to prove to the state that we are a perfect place to pilot the reopening of our economy.” Dahlkemper said.

Until the economy is open once again, the county will furlough 100 employees, many of them being library workers.

“Hopefully our furlough will not last long. Hopefully we can get them back to work and all of you back to work and be back to business as usual.” Dahlkemper said.

Job openings will remain open for a minimum of 60 days. All unnecessary travel has been eliminated for the remainder of the year as well as non-essential purchases and overtime.

The furloughed employees will keep their health care and President Judge John Trucilla has also extended to courts an emergency declaration for the third time, suspending the May trial term.