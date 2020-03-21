County Executive announces second positive case of COVID-19 in Erie County

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health announced the second positive case of COVID-19 in Erie County.

The individual is in their early 30’s and contracted the virus outside of Erie County. The individual reportedly had recently traveled by cruise ship.

Other details regarding location or other personal information regarding the individual will reportedly not be released to the public.

Dahlkemper and her administration along with the Erie County Department of Health continue to stress the importance of staying home, practicing social distancing along with personal hygiene.

“My request is for people not to travel outside of Erie County. We are in a much better position than other counties right now. Please keep a safe distance of at least six feet from others and limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer, and help us do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Erie County. If we all do this and do it well, we will save lives. Please stay home, please stay safe and please stay calm,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.