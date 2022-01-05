County Executive Brenton Davis rescinds mask mandate for all Erie County Schools

County Executive Brenton Davis deciding to rescind the county-wide mask mandate for all Erie County schools.

The decision went into effect on Wednesday.

The Erie County Department of Health will continue to partner with area school districts helping to mitigate risks, provide expertise, and resources to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The County Executive says he is confident that the school districts and parents will make the most appropriate decision moving forward to keep children safe.