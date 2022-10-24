County Executive Brenton Davis on Monday is requesting the removal of two members of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission Board.

Board member Dr. Adrienne Dixon and Secretary Matt Harris are named in the letters.

In the letter to Harris, Davis wrote, “The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership, creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community.”

As for the removal of Dr. Dixon, Davis wrote, “It is inappropriate for you to sit on the DEI Commission as a board member while also serving an outside organization (as a paid board member) which has applied and was awarded funding from Diverse Erie.”