County Executive Dahlkemper delivers final State of the County address

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper held her final State of the County address on Thursday afternoon.

Dahlkemper stated that county government has remained engaged and committed to rebuild through Cares Act funding and other grant programs, adding up to $15 million towards assistance this year.

She says while grant money is helping to stabilize the local economy, a greater investment in public health is needed statewide to expedite COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Erie County.

“County government has remained engaged and committed to rebuild. We were able to provide crucial resources to the community.” Dahlkemper said.

During the State of the County address, Dahlkemper stated that local facilities are prepared to vaccinate members of the community. However, the commonwealth is only receiving about 140,000 a week, which is intended to cover the entire state, except for the city of Philadelphia.

“We have providers in Erie County who could give more vaccine. We could quickly set up a vaccination clinic, but we don’t have enough supply to do that at this point.” Dahlkemper said.

The County Executive stated this is the result of lack of state funding towards public health, declaring Erie County’s initiative to make public health a top priority in an attempt to make up for lost time.

“Many legislative bodies have really decimated public health in this commonwealth. When you look at other states and the amount of money they have actually put into public health, it is a shame and it’s why we have some of the issues we do in Pennsylvania right now.

Nevertheless, Erie County is looking towards a hopeful future when it comes to vaccines.

“The new administration is working on improving that supply not only for the state of Pennsylvania but for the entire country. Once that new supply in greater amounts come into our region, we are ready to get the most vulnerable in this community vaccinated.” Dahlkemper said.