County Executive-Elect Brenton Davis appoints new leaders to his administration

Erie County Executive-Elect Brenton Davis appoints two new leaders to his administration on Thursday.

Davis says the current Erie County Clerk, Doug Smith will serve as Director of Administration.

Smith comes to the positions after serving as Erie County Clerk for 19 years.

Davis also appointing William Speros, an attorney. Speros will serve as County Solicitor, representing the county in all legal matters.

Both appointees say they are excited about their new roles.

“It is very humbling that I was well thought of by Brenton Davis enough to ask me to fill this important post. I’m really excited about it and ready to move forward.” said Doug Smith.

Smith says this opportunity comes at the perfect time for him to transition to a new role in County government.

