County executive encourages residents to apply for assistance as the moratorium on evictions in PA ends

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is encouraging residents in Erie County to apply for assistance now that the moratorium on evictions in Pennsylvania has ended.

“Until we find out if legislators are going to extend the moratorium, I recommend having conversations with your landlord if you are struggling to pay your rent,” Dahlkemper said. “Your landlord may be willing to negotiate some kind of solution for you. I also encourage you to look into the programs available to see if you might be eligible for any assistance.”

You can apply for assistance through the following programs:

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) – The target population is those who have lost or experienced reduced income because of COVID-19. These are CARES Act dollars. Applications need to be submitted by Sept. 30, 2020. Visit http://phfa.org/pacares/rent.aspx for more information and eligibility requirements. Additional information can be found at https://lccap.org/cares-rent-relief-program/ or by calling 724-658-7258, ext. 1245 (Marissa Clavelli) or ext. 5912 (Samantha Kilgore).

PA Housing Assistance Program – The target population is homeless and assists with security deposit and first month's rent. This program is managed by Erie County Care Management Coordinated Entry staff. For more information, call 814-743-5837 (814-SHELTER).

Recent statistics from the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania state 17% of renters in Pennsylvania or 394,482 households with rent due did not pay rent last month.