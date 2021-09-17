County Executive hosts 8th annual Bike Around the County Bike Tour

A 36-mile bike tour around Erie County started at the Blasco Library early Friday morning.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and 40 other riders cycled through Erie on the 8th annual Bike Around the County Ride.

The day-long trip travels through the county’s urban core, including the City of Erie, Wesleyville, Lawrence Park and Millcreek.

Every county ride, a PennDOT representative joins the County Executive to experience Erie’s roads on two wheels.

“Cycling is a very safe activity to do during this pandemic, because you’re riding, the wind is blowing. We’re just happy to be together. Like I said, we’re doing it very safely, but we can get back out on the road together and that’s the joy of it,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

The ride ends at the new mile 0 marker for the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail at Dobbins Landing.

